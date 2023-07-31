Tomb guards from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) conduct the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Aug. 8, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 13:54
|Photo ID:
|7959682
|VIRIN:
|230808-A-IW468-7179
|Resolution:
|5395x3597
|Size:
|7.69 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iraqi Minister of Defense Thabit Muhammad Al-Abassi Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 25 of 25], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
