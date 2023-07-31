Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iraqi Minister of Defense Thabit Muhammad Al-Abassi Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 16 of 25]

    Iraqi Minister of Defense Thabit Muhammad Al-Abassi Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Tomb guards from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) support a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Aug. 8, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

