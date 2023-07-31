Northern Strike 23 Challenges New Marine Leaders

Lance Cpl. Isaiah Barnes, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment aims at targets with a M320 grenade launcher on a live-fire range during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan Aug. 7, 2023. Exercise NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Prince)

