    Northern Strike 23 Challenges New Marine Leaders [Image 5 of 7]

    Northern Strike 23 Challenges New Marine Leaders

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alan Prince 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Lance Cpl. Axel Perez-Vargas, left, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment fires a M320 grenade launcher as marksmanship coach Sgt. Ty Lefurge watches the impact on a live-fire range during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling Aug. 7, 2023. Exercise NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Prince)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 12:09
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Strike 23 Challenges New Marine Leaders [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps
    National Guard
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

