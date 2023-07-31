Sgt. Ty Lefurge, a platoon sergeant with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, points to targets on a live-fire grenade launcher range during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan Aug. 7, 2023. In addition to his platoon sergeant responsibilities, Lefurge is a marksmanship coach for the M320 grenade launcher. As the marksmanship coach, he ensures each Marine knows the targets and the horizontal safety limits. Exercise Northern Strike 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Prince)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 12:09
|Photo ID:
|7959376
|VIRIN:
|230807-Z-DD237-1004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Hometown:
|HOLLAND, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Strike 23 Challenges New Marine Leaders [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
