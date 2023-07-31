Sgt. Ty Lefurge, a platoon sergeant with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, instructs his platoon on proper range procedures for an upcoming live-fire anti-tank rocket range during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan Aug. 7, 2023. Exercise Northern Strike 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Prince)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 12:09
|Photo ID:
|7959375
|VIRIN:
|230807-Z-DD237-1003
|Resolution:
|5127x3632
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Hometown:
|HOLLAND, MI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Strike 23 Challenges New Marine Leaders [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT