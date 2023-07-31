Northern Strike 23 Challenges New Marine Leaders

Sgt. Ty Lefurge, a platoon sergeant with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, instructs his platoon on proper range procedures for an upcoming live-fire anti-tank rocket range during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan Aug. 7, 2023. Lefurge, is using Northern Strike to further develop his leadership experience through intense field training. Exercise Northern Strike 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Prince)

