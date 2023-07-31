Northern Strike 23 Challenges New Marine Leaders

Sgt. Ty Lefurge, a platoon sergeant with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, pins his sergeant chevrons onto his flak jacket prior to giving a range brief to his platoon during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan Aug. 7, 2023. Lefurge was promoted to sergeant just before Alpha Co. arrived at NS23. Exercise Northern Strike 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Prince)

