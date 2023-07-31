Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Strike 23 Challenges New Marine Leaders

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alan Prince 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Sgt. Ty Lefurge, a platoon sergeant with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, pins his sergeant chevrons onto his flak jacket prior to giving a range brief to his platoon during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan Aug. 7, 2023. Lefurge was promoted to sergeant just before Alpha Co. arrived at NS23. Exercise Northern Strike 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Prince)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Strike 23 Challenges New Marine Leaders [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps
    National Guard
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

