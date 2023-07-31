NEX patrons donate to support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

Retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, Navy Exchange Service Command, presents a check to retired LtGen Robert R. Ruark, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society on behalf of NEX patrons on Aug. 8, 2023. This spring, through the purchase of $5 benefit tickets, NEX patrons donated $456,417 to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. Also pictured is Gillian Gonzalez, Vice President, Chief Development and Communications Officer, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society and Command Master Chief Anna Wood, NEXCOM. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. NEXCOM’s enduring mission and lines of effort serve as a critical resource and a vital capability within the Naval Supply Systems Command Enterprise.

