    Virtual Reality Demonstration [Image 40 of 46]

    Virtual Reality Demonstration

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    Sven Garber and Braden Catlett from the Defense Health Agency’s Medical Simulation and Training Program demonstrate virtual reality through a gaming experience in a simulated environment while raising awareness about PTSD during the July 29, 2023, Military Medical Innovation program at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland. (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

    NMHM, Medical Museum, MMI, Military Medical Innovation: The Future Is Here

