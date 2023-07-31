Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Kosciuszko Car Show [Image 7 of 7]

    Camp Kosciuszko Car Show

    POLAND

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    USO Volunteers serve food to visitors at a car show on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, August 3, 2023. The USO, with the help of volunteering soldiers, invited Polish and American soldiers and government civilians to attend a car show here with food and entertainment in the spirit of partnership. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 09:20
    This work, Camp Kosciuszko Car Show [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Peter Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

