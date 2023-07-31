USO Volunteers serve food to visitors at a car show on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, August 3, 2023. The USO, with the help of volunteering soldiers, invited Polish and American soldiers and government civilians to attend a car show here with food and entertainment in the spirit of partnership. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 09:20
|Photo ID:
|7958980
|VIRIN:
|230803-A-US199-1335
|Resolution:
|3273x2182
|Size:
|588.02 KB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Kosciuszko Car Show [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Peter Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT