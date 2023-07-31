U.S. Army Pfc. Anthony Zavala, a crew chief with Task Force Knighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting 4th Infantry Division, reloads an M240H machine gun from a UH-60 Black Hawk during an aerial gunnery exercise at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Aug. 6. The exercise consisted of individual weapons training followed by crew aerial gunnery while aboard Black Hawks and CH-47 Chinooks. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 09:16 Photo ID: 7958954 VIRIN: 230806-Z-AS463-1260 Resolution: 5628x3752 Size: 6.5 MB Location: CAMP ADAZI, LV Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Ivy Soldiers increase lethality from the sky during aerial gunnery exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.