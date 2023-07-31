Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    66SFS hosts community event for School Age Program children

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Matthew Ramon, 66th Security Forces Squadron military working dog section, tosses the ball at Claire Huntley during an SFS-led community connections event at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Aug. 1, while Sarah Everidge, 66th Force Support Squadron child and youth program assistant, looks on. The event was held to connect the School Age Program with security forces defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 07:33
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    This work, 66SFS hosts community event for School Age Program children, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    66th Security Forces Squadron
    School Age Program
    66SFS

