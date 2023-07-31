Staff Sgt. Matthew Ramon, 66th Security Forces Squadron military working dog section, tosses the ball at Claire Huntley during an SFS-led community connections event at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Aug. 1, while Sarah Everidge, 66th Force Support Squadron child and youth program assistant, looks on. The event was held to connect the School Age Program with security forces defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)
This work, 66SFS hosts community event for School Age Program children, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
