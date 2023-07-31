Staff Sgt. Matthew Ramon, 66th Security Forces Squadron military working dog section, tosses the ball at Claire Huntley during an SFS-led community connections event at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Aug. 1, while Sarah Everidge, 66th Force Support Squadron child and youth program assistant, looks on. The event was held to connect the School Age Program with security forces defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 07:33 Photo ID: 7958906 VIRIN: 230801-F-JW594-1110 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 2.75 MB Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 66SFS hosts community event for School Age Program children, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.