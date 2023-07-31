U.S. House Rep. Doug Lamborn, center left, Col. Kevin Lord, 39th Air Base Wing commander, center right, and Airmen from the 39th ABW pose for a group photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, August 2, 2023. State representatives from South Carolina, Colorado, and Massachusetts, engaged with Airmen from their respective states and had the opportunity to learn about Incirlik’s surety mission and assets, as well as meet the Airmen who play a part in defending NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 07:53 Photo ID: 7958904 VIRIN: 230802-F-TO640-1030 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 16.99 MB Location: TR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. House Representatives Visit Incirlik, Facilitate Discussions with NATO Partners [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.