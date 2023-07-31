Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. House Representatives Visit Incirlik, Facilitate Discussions with NATO Partners [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. House Representatives Visit Incirlik, Facilitate Discussions with NATO Partners

    TURKEY

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Kevin Lord, 39th Air Base Wing commander, center left, and U.S. House Rep. Nancy Mace, center right, and Airmen from the 39th ABW pose for a group photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, August 2, 2023. The purpose of the visit was to facilitate high-level and timely military and foreign policy discussions with American allies in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 07:53
    Photo ID: 7958903
    VIRIN: 230802-F-TO640-1036
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 17.01 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. House Representatives Visit Incirlik, Facilitate Discussions with NATO Partners [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. House Representatives Visit Incirlik, Facilitate Discussions with NATO Partners
    U.S. House Representatives Visit Incirlik, Facilitate Discussions with NATO Partners
    U.S. House Representatives Visit Incirlik, Facilitate Discussions with NATO Partners
    U.S. House Representatives Visit Incirlik, Facilitate Discussions with NATO Partners
    U.S. House Representatives Visit Incirlik, Facilitate Discussions with NATO Partners
    U.S. House Representatives Visit Incirlik, Facilitate Discussions with NATO Partners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Congress
    Incirlik Air Base
    Partnership
    39th Air Base Wing
    Essence Myricks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT