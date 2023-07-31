U.S. House Representatives Visit Incirlik, Facilitate Discussions with NATO Partners

U.S. House Rep. Seth Moulton, center, 39th Air Base Wing leadership, and service members pose for a group photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, August 2, 2023. State representatives from South Carolina, Colorado, and Massachusetts had a chance to witness the display of the ready, reliable, responsive Airmen who are defending NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)
This work, U.S. House Representatives Visit Incirlik, by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
