Congressional members from the U.S. House Armed Services Committee visit Incirlik Air Base to facilitate military discussions with American Allies in Europe at Incirlik AB, Türkiye, Aug. 2, 2023. Members engaged with Airmen from their respective states and visited key locations on base to learn about the 39th Air Base Wing's mission to defend NATO's Southern Flank in Türkiye. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 07:53 Photo ID: 7958901 VIRIN: 230802-F-TO640-1165 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.21 MB Location: TR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. House Representatives Visit Incirlik, Facilitate Discussions with NATO Partners [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.