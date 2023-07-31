Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. House Representatives Visit Incirlik, Facilitate Discussions with NATO Partners [Image 2 of 6]

    U.S. House Representatives Visit Incirlik, Facilitate Discussions with NATO Partners

    TURKEY

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. House Rep. Nancy Mace, Rep. Seth Moulton and Rep. Doug Lamborn visit the air traffic control tower with leadership from the 39th Air Base Wing, Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, August 2, 2023. The representatives were briefed on Incirlik's surety mission with an emphasis on the assets and Airmen that support it. They also had the opportunity to see how maintaining a positive relationship with our joint partners contributes to successfully defending North Atlantic Treaty Organization's southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

