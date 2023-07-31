U.S. House Representatives Visit Incirlik, Facilitate Discussions with NATO Partners

State representatives from South Carolina, Colorado, and Massachusetts greet Airmen at Incirlik Air Base to learn about the 39th Air Base Wing's surety mission at Incirlik AB, Türkiye, August 2, 2023. The purpose of the visit was to facilitate high-level and timely military and foreign policy discussions with American allies in Europe. U.S. House Rep. Doug Lamborn, Rep. Nancy Mace and Rep. Seth Moulton also had a chance to witness the display of ready, reliable, responsive Airmen, who are ready to defend NATO's southern flank at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

