    U.S. House Representatives Visit Incirlik, Facilitate Discussions with NATO Partners [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. House Representatives Visit Incirlik, Facilitate Discussions with NATO Partners

    TURKEY

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    State representatives from South Carolina, Colorado, and Massachusetts greet Airmen at Incirlik Air Base to learn about the 39th Air Base Wing's surety mission at Incirlik AB, Türkiye, August 2, 2023. The purpose of the visit was to facilitate high-level and timely military and foreign policy discussions with American allies in Europe. U.S. House Rep. Doug Lamborn, Rep. Nancy Mace and Rep. Seth Moulton also had a chance to witness the display of ready, reliable, responsive Airmen, who are ready to defend NATO's southern flank at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 07:53
    Photo ID: 7958899
    VIRIN: 230802-F-TO640-1247
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 20.46 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. House Representatives Visit Incirlik, Facilitate Discussions with NATO Partners [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Congress
    Incirlik Air Base
    Partnership
    39th Air Base Wing
    Responsive

