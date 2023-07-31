Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Expeditionary Squadron BTF group photo

    GUAM

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pose for a group photo in front of a B-52H Stratofortress August 7, 2023, during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The 20th EBS is deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, to exercise BTF missions and train alongside Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 06:50
    Photo ID: 7958891
    VIRIN: 230807-F-FE180-1834
    Resolution: 7697x5131
    Size: 9.04 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th Expeditionary Squadron BTF group photo, by A1C Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    B-52
    Louisiana
    Pacific Ocean
    Pacific Air Forces
    Barksdale
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    B-52H Stratofortress
    2BW
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    INDOPACOM

