Visit to Kuwait Land Force's 94th Mechanized Brigade, August 2023

Brig. Gen. Khaled Al-Khairi, deputy commander, 94th Saleh al-Mohammed Mechanized Brigade, shakes hands with Sgt. 1st Class Brent Wier, team NCOIC, 107th Engineering Battalion, Al Ahmadi, Kuwait, Aug. 8, 2023. Partnership between the Kuwait Ministry of Defense and the 107th has recently completed improvements to the shooting range here, allowing wider utilization of it.

