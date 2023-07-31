230805-N-LK647-1101 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 5, 2023) Senior Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician Cary Lee Taylor, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), communicates with the ship’s Central Control Station as Normandy conducts a general quarters drill, Aug. 5, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG 2) and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the Central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability a promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 04:54 Photo ID: 7958850 VIRIN: 230805-N-LK647-1101 Resolution: 5978x3985 Size: 1017.2 KB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Participates in Sage Wolverine [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.