Visit to Kuwait Land Force's 94th Mechanized Brigade, August 2023

Brig. Gen. Mohammad Al-Khranij, commander, 94th Saleh al-Mohammed Mechanized Brigade, gives a brigade coin to Brig. Gen. Robert Wooldridge, deputy commanding general, Task Force Spartan, Al Ahmadi, Kuwait, Aug. 8, 2023. Partnership between the Kuwait Ministry of Defense and the 107th Engineering Battalion has recently completed improvements to the shooting range here, allowing wider utilization of it.

