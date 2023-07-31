Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Visit to Kuwait Land Force's 94th Mechanized Brigade, August 2023 [Image 9 of 10]

    Visit to Kuwait Land Force's 94th Mechanized Brigade, August 2023

    KUWAIT

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Brig. Gen. Mohammad Al-Khranij, commander, 94th Saleh al-Mohammed Mechanized Brigade, gives a brigade coin to Brig. Gen. Robert Wooldridge, deputy commanding general, Task Force Spartan, Al Ahmadi, Kuwait, Aug. 8, 2023. Partnership between the Kuwait Ministry of Defense and the 107th Engineering Battalion has recently completed improvements to the shooting range here, allowing wider utilization of it.

