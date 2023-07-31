USS Thomas Hudner Group Swim in Gulf of Aden

230802-N-AL206-1051 GULF OF ADEN (Aug. 2, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Ariana Mendez jumps off guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) during a group swim in the Gulf of Aden, Aug. 2, 2023. Thomas Hudner is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

