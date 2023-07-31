Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Thomas Hudner Group Swim in Gulf of Aden [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Thomas Hudner Group Swim in Gulf of Aden

    GULF OF ADEN

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kerri Kline 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230802-N-AL206-1080 GULF OF ADEN (Aug. 2, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) swim in the Gulf of Aden, Aug. 2, 2023. Thomas Hudner is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 04:12
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
