Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S.-ROK air traffic control competition: Lessons learned, insight gained [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S.-ROK air traffic control competition: Lessons learned, insight gained

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. and Republic of Korea air traffic control Airmen pose for a photo during the 2023 ROK-U.S. combined ATC competition at the ROK Air Force Education and Training Command, Jinju, ROK, July 26, 2023. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 03:03
    Photo ID: 7958733
    VIRIN: 230726-F-ZZ001-1001
    Resolution: 4680x3136
    Size: 8.49 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S.-ROK air traffic control competition: Lessons learned, insight gained [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S.-ROK air traffic control competition: Lessons learned, insight gained
    U.S.-ROK air traffic control competition: Lessons learned, insight gained

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S.-ROK air traffic control competition: Lessons learned, insight gained

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air traffic control
    ROKAF
    ATC
    RAPCON
    8th OSS
    combined ATC competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT