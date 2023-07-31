U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to tow an F-35A Lightning II at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 7, 2023. Maintenance crews worked throughout the day to return the aircraft to the fighter ramps in preparation to resume normal flying operations. The aircraft had been hangared for the duration of Typhoon Khanun. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 01:03
|Photo ID:
|7958660
|VIRIN:
|230807-F-PW483-1002
|Resolution:
|7039x4693
|Size:
|14.44 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Post-typhoon tow [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
