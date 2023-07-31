Post-typhoon tow

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to tow an F-35A Lightning II at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 7, 2023. Maintenance crews worked throughout the day to return the aircraft to the fighter ramps in preparation to resume normal flying operations. The aircraft had been hangared for the duration of Typhoon Khanun. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 01:03
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    TAGS

    KADENA AIR BASE
    Tow
    354th AMXS
    F-35A Lightning II
    Typhoon Khanun

