Post-typhoon tow

A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tows an F-35A Lightning II at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 7, 2023. Maintenance crews worked throughout the day to return the aircraft to the fighter ramps in preparation to resume normal flying operations. The aircraft had been hangared for the duration of Typhoon Khanun. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

Date Taken: 08.06.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP