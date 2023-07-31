Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMEP 23.3 Observation Point [Image 4 of 5]

    KMEP 23.3 Observation Point

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Noah Masog 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Hayden Dacosta observes airstrike impacts during Korea Marine Exercise Program 23.3 in the Republic of Korea, Aug 1, 2023. KMEP is conducted routinely to maintain the interoperability, proficiency, and combined capabilities of the ROK-U.S. forces. Dacosta, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, is a mortarman with 3d Battalion, 5th Marines and is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Masog)

    This work, KMEP 23.3 Observation Point [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

