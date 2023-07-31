KMEP 23.3 Observation Point

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Todd Mills coordinates air support during Korea Marine Exercise Program 23.3 in the Republic of Korea, Aug 1, 2023. KMEP is conducted routinely to maintain the interoperability, proficiency, and combined capabilities of the ROK-U.S. forces. Mills, a native of Aurora, Colorado, is a Field Artillery Scout Observer Chief with 3d Battalion, 5th Marines and is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Masog)

