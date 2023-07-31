U.S. Marines conduct maneuver drills in a shoot house training facility during Korea Marine Exercise Program 23.3 in the Republic of Korea, July 31, 2023. KMEP is conducted routinely to maintain the interoperability, proficiency, and combined capabilities of the ROK-U.S. forces. The Marines are with 3d Battalion, 5th Marines and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Masog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2023 Date Posted: 08.07.2023 23:58 Photo ID: 7958635 VIRIN: 230731-M-EE367-1893 Resolution: 2559x3839 Size: 4.87 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KMEP 23.3 Shoot House Training [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.