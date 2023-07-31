230721-N-NO250-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 21, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jo Navarette prepares to chock and chain an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 aboard Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110). Lawrence, operating with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. Integrated exercises prepare our Sailors to respond quickly. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Mary Chase)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.07.2023 22:53 Photo ID: 7958630 VIRIN: 230721-N-NO250-1001 Resolution: 1429x949 Size: 284.25 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS William P. Lawrence Flight Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.