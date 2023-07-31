KMEP 23.3 Combat Marksmanship Program Range

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jared Victa fires an M4 carbine during Korea Marine Exercise Program 23.3 in the Republic of Korea, July 31, 2023. KMEP is conducted routinely to maintain the interoperability, proficiency, and combined capabilities of the ROK-U.S. forces. Victa, a native of Laguna, Philippines, is a hospital corpsman with 3d Battalion, 5th Marines and is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Masog)

