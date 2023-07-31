Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMEP 23.3 Combat Marksmanship Program Range [Image 5 of 9]

    KMEP 23.3 Combat Marksmanship Program Range

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Noah Masog 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jared Victa fires an M4 carbine during Korea Marine Exercise Program 23.3 in the Republic of Korea, July 31, 2023. KMEP is conducted routinely to maintain the interoperability, proficiency, and combined capabilities of the ROK-U.S. forces. Victa, a native of Laguna, Philippines, is a hospital corpsman with 3d Battalion, 5th Marines and is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Masog)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 00:00
    Photo ID: 7958624
    VIRIN: 230731-M-EE367-1282
    Resolution: 3072x4608
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMEP 23.3 Combat Marksmanship Program Range [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3d Battalion
    5th Marines
    Marines
    ready
    lethal
    ROK Marines
    3D MARDIV
    KMEP 23.3

