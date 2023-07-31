ARTP 23.2: Lt. Col. Boada and Maj. Gen. Matsumoto Meeting

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stephen Boada discusses artillery training with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Matsumoto during Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.2 at The Fuji School, Oyama, Japan, July 21, 2023. ARTP provides Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines the opportunity to coordinate and exchange ideas with JGSDF allies and develop relationships. Boada is the commanding officer of 3d Battalion, 12th Marines. Matsumoto is the commanding general at The Fuji School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)

