USS Sterett (DDG 104) Replenishment-at-Sea

230727-N-TT059-1057 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 27, 2023) Ens. Armoney Berry tracks a contact bearing during a replenishment-at-sea evolution aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett, operating with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. Integrated exercises prepare our Sailors to respond quickly. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lily Gebauer)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 22:40
|Photo ID:
|7958595
|VIRIN:
|230727-N-TT059-1057
|Resolution:
|5092x2864
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
