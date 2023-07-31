Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sterett (DDG 104) Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Sterett (DDG 104) Replenishment-at-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lily Gebauer 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    230727-N-TT059-1078 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 27, 2023) Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) stand in formation prior to a replenishment-at-sea evolution with Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4). Sterett, operating with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. Integrated exercises prepare our Sailors to respond quickly. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lily Gebauer)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 22:41
    Photo ID: 7958580
    VIRIN: 230727-N-TT059-1078
    Resolution: 6147x3458
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sterett (DDG 104) Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Lily Gebauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    UNREP
    USS Sterett
    DDG 104
    CSG 1

