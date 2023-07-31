230803-N-XP477-1072 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 3, 2023) – Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Tyler Conley, right, from Austin, Texas, and Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Ralph Sanchez, from New York, measure the portside aircraft elevator door drive-chain aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Aug. 3. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 08.07.2023 21:42 Photo ID: 7958575 VIRIN: 230803-N-XP477-1072 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 1.57 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Material Readiness [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.