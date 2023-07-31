Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Material Readiness [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Tripoli Material Readiness

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danian Douglas 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230803-N-XP477-1076 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 3, 2023) – Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Ralph Sanchez, from New York, measures the portside aircraft elevator door drive-chain aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Aug. 3. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

