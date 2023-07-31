USS Tripoli Material Readiness

230803-N-XP477-1076 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 3, 2023) – Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Ralph Sanchez, from New York, measures the portside aircraft elevator door drive-chain aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Aug. 3. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 21:42
|Photo ID:
|7958574
|VIRIN:
|230803-N-XP477-1076
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
