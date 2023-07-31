230803-N-EU502-1137 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 3, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Haydee RiveraContreras from Kissimmee, Florida, uses a needle gun to remove rust on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Aug. 3. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 08.07.2023 21:38 Photo ID: 7958557 VIRIN: 230803-N-EU502-1137 Resolution: 4242x2828 Size: 1.18 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Maintenance period [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.