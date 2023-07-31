USS Tripoli Maintenance period

230803-N-EU502-1048 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 3, 2023) – Lt. j.g. Michael Burke, the Ordinance Handling Officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, conducts a uniform inspection in the hangar bay during the ship’s maintenance availability, Aug. 3. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
