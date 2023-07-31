Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Maintenance period [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Tripoli Maintenance period

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230803-N-EU502-1048 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 3, 2023) – Lt. j.g. Michael Burke, the Ordinance Handling Officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, conducts a uniform inspection in the hangar bay during the ship’s maintenance availability, Aug. 3. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 21:38
    Photo ID: 7958555
    VIRIN: 230803-N-EU502-1048
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Maintenance period [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Maintenance period
    USS Tripoli Maintenance period
    USS Tripoli Maintenance period
    USS Tripoli Maintenance period
    USS Tripoli Maintenance period
    USS Tripoli Maintenance period
    USS Tripoli Maintenance period

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Tripoli
    amphibious assault carrier
    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT