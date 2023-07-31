Coast Guard Cutter Eagle returning to homeport after four-month deployment

A swab pauses to salute the national ensign while reporting aboard Barque Eagle in Portland, Maine for a "swab short" cruise Aug. 5, 2023. The ship and crew were in the midst of a four-month training deployment for Coast Guard Academy cadets and officer candidates that encompassed visits to Europe, Bermuda, and ports along the Eastern Seaboard. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

