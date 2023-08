Coast Guard Cutter Eagle returning to homeport after four-month deployment

Swabs from the Class of 2027 participate in a pipe-patching exercise aboard Eagle while underway Aug. 1, 2023. The ship and crew were in the midst of a four-month training deployment for Coast Guard Academy cadets and officer candidates that encompassed visits to Europe, Bermuda, and ports along the Eastern Seaboard. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

