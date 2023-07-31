Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Eagle returning to homeport after four-month deployment [Image 1 of 5]

    Coast Guard Cutter Eagle returning to homeport after four-month deployment

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    A group of swabs from the Class of 2027 handles a line on the waist of Coast Guard Cutter Eagle July 26, 2023. The ship and crew were in the midst of a four-month training deployment for Coast Guard Academy cadets and officer candidates that encompassed visits to Europe, Bermuda, and ports along the Eastern Seaboard. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 20:56
    Photo ID: 7958509
    VIRIN: 230726-G-VB974-1026
    Resolution: 1786x2500
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Eagle returning to homeport after four-month deployment [Image 5 of 5], by CPO John Masson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Eagle returning to homeport after four-month deployment
    Coast Guard Cutter Eagle returning to homeport after four-month deployment
    Coast Guard Cutter Eagle returning to homeport after four-month deployment
    Coast Guard Cutter Eagle returning to homeport after four-month deployment
    Coast Guard Cutter Eagle returning to homeport after four-month deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard Academy
    Eagle
    seamanship
    Swab Short

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT