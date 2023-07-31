Brig. Gen. Michael Regan, Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) commander, provides opening remarks to judge advocates and paralegals from PAANG Headquarters and the state’s three wings gathered for a day of training and collaboration at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Aug. 5, 2023. This was the first statewide-gathering of PAANG legal professionals since the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed for discussion on a variety of current topics and issues. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.07.2023 20:51 Photo ID: 7958507 VIRIN: 230805-Z-ZT651-5537 Resolution: 7894x5263 Size: 7.43 MB Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pa. Air Guard legal minds gather at state HQ [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Ted Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.