Judge advocates and paralegals from Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) Headquarters and the state’s three wings gather for a day of training and collaboration at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Aug. 5, 2023. This was the first statewide-gathering of PAANG legal professionals since the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed for discussion on a variety of current topics and issues. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 20:51
|Photo ID:
|7958506
|VIRIN:
|230805-Z-ZT651-5211
|Resolution:
|7865x5243
|Size:
|12.2 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pa. Air Guard legal minds gather at state HQ [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Ted Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
