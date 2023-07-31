Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pa. Air Guard legal minds gather at state HQ

    Pa. Air Guard legal minds gather at state HQ

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Michael Regan, Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) commander, welcomes judge advocates and paralegals from PAANG Headquarters and the state’s three wings gathered for a day of training and collaboration at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Aug. 5, 2023. This was the first statewide-gathering of PAANG legal professionals since the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed for discussion on a variety of current topics and issues. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols/Released)

