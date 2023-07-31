Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pa. Air National Guard leadership visits Airmen participating in Iron Keystone 2023 [Image 4 of 6]

    Pa. Air National Guard leadership visits Airmen participating in Iron Keystone 2023

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Michael Regan, Pennsylvania Air National Guard commander, visits Airmen participating in exercise Iron Keystone 2023 held at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Aug. 5, 2023. The medium-scale combined exercise was held Aug. 4-6 and was the first-ever exercise held in the state intended to conduct an agile combat employment (ACE) assessment across the state’s three Air National Guard wings. While exercising ACE concepts, the exercise increased tactical proficiency, developed a baseline knowledge in dissimilar operations, and combined capabilities and resources across three major commands to maximize operational success in a contested environment against a near-peer adversary. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pa. Air National Guard leadership visits Airmen participating in Iron Keystone 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Ted Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

