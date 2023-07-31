USS Carl Vinson Holds Change of Command

230807-N-CW190-1178 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 7, 2023) Capt. Matthew Thomas, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), is piped aboard for the first time during an underway change of command ceremony in which Thomas relieved Capt. P. Scott Miller as commanding officer of Vinson. Vinson, Carrier Strike Group 1’s flagship, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaiah Goessl)

