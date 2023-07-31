USS Carl Vinson Holds Change of Command

230807-N-CW190-1046 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 7, 2023) From left to right, Cmdr. Daniel Curtis, chaplain aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, and Capt. P. Scott Miller, outgoing commanding officer of Vinson, salute during an underway change of command ceremony in which Capt. Matthew Thomas relieved Miller as commanding officer. Vinson, CSG 1’s flagship, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)

Date Taken: 08.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.07.2023 by PO3 Mason Congleton